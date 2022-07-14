Corpus Christi PD shares Fourth of July crime stats

During the holiday, the department reported 58 calls for shots fired, two of those leading to arrests. 310 calls for fireworks and 43 drunk driving calls.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department shared statistics with 3NEWS regarding the number of calls they responded to on Fourth of July.

During the holiday, the department reported 58 calls for shots fired, two of those leading to arrests. 310 calls for fireworks and 43 drunk driving calls, which led to 28 DWI arrests.

A reminder for residents to always celebrate safely and responsibly, and plan for a sober ride home.

