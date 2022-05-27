Corpus Christi PD will work 'not-in-progress' calls via telephone on weekends

On weekends, if you call police but there is no imminent danger, a dispatcher will take your information and an officer will respond to your call via telephone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More non-violent calls to police will be responded to over the telephone instead of in-person on the weekends, Corpus Christi Police Department officials said.

The department will put more resources on their telephone reporting unit for all not-in-progress calls. If there is no felony being committed and no imminent danger, an officer will take your report over the phone.

Calls that will still be responded to in-person include felony acts in progress, burglaries to buildings or residences, crimes against minor children, and crimes involving sexual contact, officials said.

If you need to call police, a dispatcher will gather the particulars and if your complaint is identified as a not in progress report call, the dispatcher will log your information into the CCPD system and a police officer will call you back to assist you with your report. The time and date for the return call will be identified by the dispatcher.

"These additional resources are being made in an effort to maintain good service and to reduce the response time for in progress calls," officials said in a statement.

