Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused.

On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.

Chief Medical Officer for Physicians Premier Dr. Lonnie Schwirtlich said he has seen a number of fentanyl overdose cases ramp up over the last couple of years. He said the drugs usage is dangerous -- with deadly results that he said has hit too close to home.

"The scary thing about fentanyl is that it is so strong, is that a little dust, 100 micrograms will put you to sleep, knock you out where you stop breathing," he said.

Schwirtlich said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more powerful than morphine.

"It is the number one cause of death between 18 and 45 year old's, now above heart disease, cancer, car accidents and trauma," he said.

When used correctly, fentanyl is fast fast acting and can help someone with pain management, such as when seeking treatment for a broken arm. Schwirtlich adds that even in small doses, the patient must be closely watched.

"We monitor their respirations, put them on oxygen, measure the amount of carbon dioxide in their blood," he said.

Schwirtlich told 3NEWS that the problem with street fentanyl is that someone will never know the amount they are actually ingesting.

"Even a police officer finds or arrests somebody, they have to be extremely careful, this stuff can be absorbed through your skin and it can take you out," he said.

He adds that the drug is something that can even be dusted on a pill and many times, the person has no idea that they're ingesting it.

"I had a friend who I had to give a talk at their son's funeral who had a super hard week working like crazy stressed out," he said. "A friend said 'hey take this, this will help you sleep and get over that stress.' A single pill he mistakenly took the thing and never woke up. A father, I had to give the talk at his funeral good kid, one mess up."

Schwirtlich asks the public to be extremely cautious.

"Anything somebody else gives you, be suspect," he said.

