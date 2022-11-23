Corpus Christi police adding extra patrols for holiday DUI enforcement

CCPD told 3NEWS they have extra officers looking for drunk drivers year-round, providing additional support to officers already on patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra precautions are being taken by local law enforcement to keep Coastal Bend roads safe from drunk drivers this Thanksgiving.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they have additional officers patrolling at night -- specifically looking for those driving under the influence.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office said those caught could face lengthy prison sentences.

CCPD told 3NEWS they have extra officers looking for drunk drivers year-round, providing additional support to officers already on patrol. Lt. Michael Pena asks that if residents see someone drinking and driving, to call 911 so they can be pulled over.

He said the peak time for officers to look for intoxicated drivers is between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

"We have to look out for ourselves by planning, you know. If you're going to go out and you're going to drink alcohol, you know, have a plan to get home. Whether it be, again I can't stress this enough, rideshare, taxi, designated driver," Pena said.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez also recommends getting a ride home so you don't threaten the lives of others. He said there's a collaborative effort between DPS, CCPD and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office to keep the roads safe.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.