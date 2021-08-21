Two people arrested, charged with animal cruelty after U-Haul found in parking lot with several dogs

According to Joel Skidmore with Animal Care Services several dogs were dead and others were in a medical crisis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi dog owners were arrested by police Saturday afternoon and charged with cruelty to animals.

Corpus Christi police say they were dispatched to the 5500 block of Everhart for a disturbance in progress. Officers say they were told there was a fight in progress, about dogs that may be deceased.



Officers say when they arrived, they found several dogs in distress. Animal Care Services say they responded to an assist call from police and when animal care officers arrived at the scene, they say a U-Haul was open and multiple dogs were found dead.

“We are pursuing animal cruelty charges on the owners and right now we have taken full custody of the animals,” said Joel Skidmore with Animal Care Services. “We've received full custody from the owners and the animals that were still in need of emergency medical attention I believe ems transported them to the animal emergency room.”

Skidmore says some of the dogs are alive and are currently being treated. They do expect heat stroke to be the cause of injuries to the animals but that is still being confirmed.



Skidmore says right now they're focusing on the well-being of the animals.

“There were some animals that we impounded thankfully alive and there were animals that were alive in need of medical attention and that’s where we’re at right now,” said Skidmore.

Police say when they were completing an inventory of the vehicle to be impounded, they located narcotic substance. The two people were additionally charged with possession of controlled substance.

