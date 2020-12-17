Corpus Christi Police are continuing to check on capacity levels throughout the holidays, especially bars

Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove says a majority of establishments are following the rules, but they have come across a few repeat offenders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is continuing to monitor state mandated capacity levels at establishments throughout the holidays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a heavy focus right now on bars.

In fact, CCPD has two officers dedicated to check on businesses every night, visiting about 12-15 a day to look for violations such as capacity limits and non-mask wearing.



Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove says a majority of establishments are following the rules, but they have come across a few repeat offenders. And while the officers can offer education, the TABC can take stronger measures.

“We have just warning citations, but we have sent some violations to TABC of bars that are violating, because they have certain laws they have to follow, guidelines by the TABC to have a liquor license,” said Chief Breedlove.

Chief Breedlove said they began the bar checks back on October 6 and since then, they have conducted over 13-hundred checks to date.

