Corpus Christi police arrest 19-year-old on murder charges after finding body during welfare check

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old on murder charges after they found the body of a 55-year-old man during a welfare check Monday night, CCPD officials said.

The body was found on the 100 block of Buccaneer Drive just after 8:30 Monday night, officials said. They were called to the scene to do a welfare check on a resident there.

During the investigation, officers identified a suspect and took him in for questioning.

On Wednesday, May 5, Ezekiel Garcia, 19, was arrested by CCPD officers. Garcia was booked in to the Nueces County Jail on murder charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Officials said this is still an active investigation and if anyone has any additional information, they are urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

