Corpus Christi police ask for public's help in 27-year-old missing person case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Edgar Ramirez, who was reported missing by his family on June 16 of this year.
Ramirez was last seen as he was leaving Corpus Christi for Richmond, Texas around 5 p.m. on March 3., said a statement from CCPD.
Ramirez is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and sports an "E" tattoo on his right shoulder, said a statement for CCPD.
If residents have any information on Ramirez's whereabouts, they are encouraged to call CCPD at 911 or 361-886-2600.
