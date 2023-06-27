x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi police ask for public's help in 27-year-old missing person case

27-year-old Edgar Ramirez was last seen as he was leaving Corpus Christi for Richmond, Texas around 5 p.m. on March 3., said a statement from CCPD.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Edgar Ramirez, who was reported missing by his family on June 16 of this year. 

Ramirez was last seen as he was leaving Corpus Christi for Richmond, Texas around 5 p.m. on March 3., said a statement from CCPD. 

Ramirez is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and sports an "E" tattoo on his right shoulder, said a statement for CCPD.  

If residents have any information on Ramirez's whereabouts, they are encouraged to call CCPD at 911 or 361-886-2600. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Meet some of the shelter pups you can take on a 'Doggy Day Out'

Before You Leave, Check This Out