Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi police are asking the public to help locate a woman who has an outstanding warrant for forgery of financial instrument.

37-year-old Tiffany Smith stands five feet tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you know how to locate Smith, you are told to contact police at 361-886-2600.

