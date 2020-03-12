Corpus Christi police change up recruitment efforts as COVID-19 precautions continue

The average tenure for an officer with CCPD is just shy of 14 years, and as those jobs open up the department turns to Imelda Rjasko.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said they are looking to find the next generation of officers, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has had to think outside the box in order to find those new recruits.

In a time when other police departments in the state might be making cuts, the Corpus Christi Police Department is wanting qualified candidates to know they're hiring.

"Due to the rapid growth of the City and officers retiring, we are always in need," Recruiter Imelda Rjasko said.

In fact, the average tenure for an officer with CCPD is just shy of 14 years, and as those jobs open up the department turns to Rjasko.

While CCPD accepts lateral transfers, meaning officers from other law enforcement agencies, a big portion of new officers comes from their police academy.

"Right now with this class I do know we are looking at 40 cadets that will become police officers within the City of Corpus Christi," Rjasko said.

That's 40 new officers to serve and protect. Rjasko said there's still a lot of interest from folks who want to become an officer. However, she said the pandemic has given her role -- a challenge. Before COVID-19, job fairs were a big part of the department's recruiting efforts. That has since changed.

"With the inability to meet people face-to-face, however we've adapted, we've been participating in virtual job fairs, and have utilized social media a lot," Rjasko said.

She said word-of-mouth continues to be a big help to reach potential candidates, just in a different way.

Rjasko said what is also helping attract applicants is that it's a paid academy. She also highlighted the good benefits and opportunities for growth that come along with the job. A job she hopes more women will apply for.

"Historically this has been a male dominant field, and we want to show women you can do this too," Rjasko said.

She said as a woman in the department, she has had several opportunities to do her part to make a difference. In fact there is a Women in Policing seminar this Thursday for anyone interested in becoming an officer. It starts at 6 p.m. at the CCPD's main headquarters.

The department is accepting applications for its next academy until the beginning of March.

