Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle announces retirement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle announced Monday that he will be retiring from his position in May of this year.

After 31 years of service to the City of Corpus Christi, Markle has accepted a job in the private sector. He will spend the next month working with City leaders to find an interim police chief.

The chief's last day with the City will be May 2.

Before serving as chief of police, Markle served as assistant police chief and was appointed as interim chief after the death of former Police Chief Floyd Simpson.

The next interim police chief will be selected by Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

