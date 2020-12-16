Corpus Christi Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Mike Markle says he is feeling fine and expects a positive recovery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Chief Markle says he is feeling fine and expects a positive recovery. He will be working from home for the next two weeks.

Assistant Chief David Blacmon will be handling duties at the main police station.

“Despite my best efforts to protect myself I tested positive for the virus. Anyone can get COVID-19 and I encourage all of our community to follow the protocols given by the Health Department. We as a community have to take the virus seriously, for ourselves and the ones we care for,” state Chief Markle.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.