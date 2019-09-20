CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For cadets in the Corpus Christi Police Academy, learning to speak to people is an important part of their training. That's exactly what this year's class got to work on Friday.

Cadets got out in the community to meet members of the public Friday, listening to their various concerns. Instructors said it was all about teaching cadets to solve problems.

"We have them come up with solutions. We instill our philosophy in community engagement and get them out to the community to get them to know the citizens they are serving," Sr. Officer Densie Pace said.

"For me, I was scared because I didn't know how to approach them," Cadet Dylan Ferguson said. "But the more I did it, the more I realized they were just normal people and willing to talk and open up."

Friday's mission for the cadets was to hand out surveys to the homeless and offer resources.

