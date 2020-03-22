CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced that the Zahn Road and Newport Pass Road entrances to the beach will be closed.

Texas Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order restricting the congregating of more than ten people at a time, so according to officials, these entrances will not allow any more people on the beach.

"We encourage visitors to the beach to use other entrances, spread out to other less populated areas, and practice social distancing in an effort to protect yourself from COVID-19," stated officials in a press release.

"Pursuant to Texas Government (Code 418.173) failure to comply with a rule, order, or ordinance adopted under the plan, including any executive order, proclamation, or regulation issued by the governor during a state of disaster, is an offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both fine and confinement," added officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: