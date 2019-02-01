Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A couple of Corpus Christi officers were recognized Tuesday for their years of service with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Sr. Officer John Lay has been on the force for 33-years and Sr. Officer John Elliott completed 27-years of service.

Lay and Elliott received special certificates for their years of service.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII