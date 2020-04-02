CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Other Corpus Christi police officers who have been killed in the line of duty include the following:

The first officer was back on June 10, 1938, when motorcycle officer Joseph Moon was chasing a speeding driver when his brakes jammed while making a turn.

In November of 1947, patrolman Robert Hobbs was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along Horne Road.

Officer Roy Smith was killed in April of 1953 when responding to a call. His patrol unit was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Staples and Lipan.

In February of 1960, Sergeant Frank Dolan died when he lost control of his vehicle on FM 624. It snowed in South Texas, and there was an icy slush on the roadway.

In early February 1993, Juan Prieto was killed while directing traffic at the intersection of up River Road and Suntide.

Mathew Thebeau died in January of 2008 when his patrol unit hit a concrete wall near Crosstown and Baldwin. He was thrown from the vehicle.

In March of 2009, Lieutenant Stuart Alexander was intentionally hit by a suspect who was running from police on SPID near Agnes. Alexander was a 20-year veteran of the department.

