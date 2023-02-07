Corpus Christi Police Department prepares for 2023 Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

Tens of thousands of people are expected and about 60-70 officers will patrol the downtown and North Beach areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

With tens of thousands of people expected in the downtown area, Corpus Christi Police Department is preparing for the influx of people.

"If you just take off from home at 9:00 [p.m.], you're not going to get the fireworks, it's just that much traffic that happens downtown," said CCPD Captain Timothy Frazier. "I would say give yourself about 45 minutes to an hour."

Frazier said CCPD will shut down portions of Shoreline Boulevard starting Tuesday morning. If your car is parked there, he recommends moving it before.

Some areas will also have no parking signs and cars will be towed if parked there. He said one reason why Shoreline is closed is so families that show up early can enjoy the extra space.

"They will not be passable until after the fireworks have been completed, so, don't, try not to make your way downtown until it's about that time," Frazier explained.

About 50,000-60,000 people come to the Downtown Corpus Christi area for the fireworks every year. He said meters will not charge for the holiday and to park anywhere along Mesquite, Water and Chaparral Streets.

He recommends using Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority's Park and Ride, which is a way to cut down on traffic congestion.

"It's much easier if people do the park and ride because then we have less traffic to deal with," Frazier said. "We'll still get people out of there in a timely manner."

CCPD officers will be placed at strategic points along Water Street to help people cross on Tuesday evening. He advises drivers to choose one of multiple exits from downtown to limit congestion.

Downtown will be closed to incoming traffic after the fireworks and reopened after the area is cleared around 10:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m. About 60-70 officers will patrol the downtown and North Beach areas.

Extra DWI patrols will also be out keeping roads safe from intoxicated drivers.

"We'll be on bikes, we'll be on, in what we are, little ATVs. We'll be on foot, cars, anything and, anything and everything we can go do to make it a safer for everybody," Frazier added.

For a full list of street closures, traffic changes and more information about CCRTA's Park and Ride, click here.

