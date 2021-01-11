Corpus Christi Police Department giving 'No Shave November' a new meaning

Over 115 CCPD officers have taken a pledge to forego shaving this month to help raise awareness for cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is here, and you might find it hard to associate the month with anything other than Thanksgiving. However, the Corpus Christi Police Department is putting a new spin on a well known turn of phrase.

"No Shave November" is well known by individuals of many ages. The idea is to forego shaving due to the arrival of cold weather; but it has also garnered attention as a way to raise awareness for cancer prevention.

CCPD Lieutenant Michael Pena said he understands this on a personal level.

"It's more than facial hair," Pena said. "It's a way for officers to show their support for cancer awareness."

For Pena, cancer is something his family has known all too well. Both of Pena's parents have battled with cancer -- he lost his mother to breast cancer.

Pena decided to take the pledge and participate in the month-long "No Shave November" campaign.

"It's my way of honoring my mother and showing my support for those who are going through cancer," Pena said.

According to Pena, this is the department 's first time to let their officers participate due to uniform procedures. With a donation of $50 to the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association, officers are allowed to forego shaving for the month of November.

"We have a tentative group we are going to make a donation to, but we are looking for another group who is in the area of prostate cancer," Pena said.

According to Pena, he would rather keep the funds in Corpus Christi than send them out of state.

More than 100 CCPD officers have signed up for the cause. This means that the department may be looking a little hairier than usual.

"As you see those officers out in the field, it's not that they haven't shaved," Pena said. "They might be scruffy, but they are showing their solidarity and support to those who have survived."

