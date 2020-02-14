CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead Thursday, and the suspect or suspects accused of shooting him on the 2200 block of Carolyn Drive are on the run.

A young male was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Spohn shoreline with serious injuries, where he later died

Police have leads on possible suspects, but no suspect is in custody at this nor is there a vehicle description

According to police, crime scene investigators will be out here for another hour or so before the scene clears up

If anyone has any details that could lead to arrest call 361-886-2600

