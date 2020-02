CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Foundation gave an update on police officer Michael Love who was injured Friday night during a traffic stop.

According to the Police Foundation, Love is looking fantastic and is in great spirits.

The Police Foundation asks for continued prayers in a speedy recovery. They want to thank the residents who have donated and for supporting the very worthy cause.

