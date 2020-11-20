Holiday shopping safety tips: Hide, lock, take

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is reminding to hide your things, lock your car, and take your keys with you this holiday shopping season.
The department's 'Auto Theft Task Force' put on this event this morning showing off some new bus wraps purchased with a grant from state farm.
The message is simply making it more difficult for criminals to steal your valuables while you're shopping at a store.
“There's so many people out and about right now, shopping and trying to get their Christmas shopping done,” said Lieutenant Mark Tuley with the Auto Theft Task Force. “And we have black Friday coming up, it’s a little different this year but we're still gonna have the people coming out in big groups, so it provides people and opportunity to slid in and slide out without being seen and look like they are part of the crowd.”
They say over 50-percent of all auto thefts happen because people leave their keys inside their car.
