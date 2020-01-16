CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several hundred people got up bright and early Wednesday morning to have breakfast together with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

Breakfast with the Chief happened at the Ortiz Center in downtown Corpus Christi. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, a local group that helps the police department cover expenses for items they consider necessary for upholding law and order but are not covered under the normal budget process. Items like bullet-proof vests and special bicycles for the department's bike patrol are part of this fundraising effort as well as special officer training.

As part of the breakfast, Chief Markle introduced a 15 minute video highlighting the achievements of the city's police department.

