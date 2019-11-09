CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has identified the officer who was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning involving a 22-year-old male armed with a large metal pipe.

CCPD Sr. Officer William Hobbs was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigating into Tuesday's shooting.

It was just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when Hobbs was responding to reports of a male swinging a pipe around at vehicles at the intersection of Weber and Gollihar roads. Hobbs approached the man and when the man continued to swing the pipe at him, Hobbs fired several rounds, striking the man.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. He will face a felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer upon his recovery.

Sr. Officer Hobbs has been with the CCPD for 12 years.

