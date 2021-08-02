Corpus Christi police investigate death of prisoner during transport, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was in law enforcement custody, officials with CCPD said.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, a man was being taken to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office from the City Detention Center where he had been for about three hours after being arrested on an unknown charge, officers said.
When the transport van arrived at the Nueces County Courthouse at 901 Leopard, they found the prisoner unconscious due to some sort of medical episode, officials said.
RELATED: Every staffed hospital bed in Nueces County is taken due to surge of infections and shortage of nurses, Judge Barbara Canales says
Medics were called and the prisoner was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, officials said.
The Nueces County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to find out the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
