CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating the cause of a head-on collision Tuesday night on Aaron and Weber that sent one woman to the hospital

According to police, a woman in a grey car crossed several lanes hitting a white SUV head-on causing her vehicle to catch fire.

The fire department was called out to the scene and able to put out the flames.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and no one was arrested.

.