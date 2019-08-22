CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young man is in police custody accused Wednesday night after taking part in a shooting at a southside apartment complex near the intersection of Airline and Saratoga.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses told them they saw some juveniles running from an apartment.

Police were able to locate a victim inside one of the units, and one young man was taken into custody.

There is currently no word on if police are looking for any other suspects.

