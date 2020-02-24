CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents in Corpus Christi's westside woke up Monday morning to shots being fired in their neighborhood.

Corpus Christi police officers responded to the area of Ruth and 19th after gunshots were heard in the area, but they could not determine where the shots came from. They eventually narrowed down their search to a home with several people inside.

One person was detained for questioning, but the remaining individuals would not come out of the house, according to police.

No arrests have been made, but police said if they determine who was firing a weapon, they will face a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: