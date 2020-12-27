Corpus Christi Police investigating after man found dead in car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, December 26 at 5:30 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to 4800 Leopard for a “man down” in a vehicle.
Officers say when they arrived they found a "deceased adult male slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.”
Homicide detectives responded to investigate the unattended death. Officers are working the death investigation; it has not been labeled a homicide according to officers.
If you have any information, call 886-2840 or if you would like to remain anonymous call crime stoppers at 888-TIPS.
