Corpus Christi Police investigating after man found dead in car

If you have any information, call 886-2840.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, December 26 at 5:30 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to 4800 Leopard for a “man down” in a vehicle.

Officers say when they arrived they found a "deceased adult male slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.”

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the unattended death. Officers are working the death investigation; it has not been labeled a homicide according to officers.

If you have any information, call 886-2840 or if you would like to remain anonymous call crime stoppers at 888-TIPS.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.