CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called around 2:00 p.m. Sunday to the 10900 block of Stacy Lane near Violet and Starlite.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead. During the investigation police say two men were fighting when one fired a weapon. One person has been detained and police are continuing the investigation.

