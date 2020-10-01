CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are hoping tips from the public will help them solve a cold case from several years ago.

It was back in January of 2016 when the body of 46-year-old Christopher Sanders was found lying in front of the Sacred Heart Church on Comanche Street. The death was ruled a homicide by the Nueces County Medical Examiner, who ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and face.

At the time, police were investigating a string of robberies of homeless people in the area.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the police at 361-886-2600.

