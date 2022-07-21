Corpus Christi police looking for driver that crashed into power pole and left scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a driver that crashed into a power pole and left the scene early Thursday morning.
The car was found crashed into the pole around 7 a.m. after a power outage was reported in the area and an officer saw sparks flying from the pole, according to CCPD officials. No driver was around.
Officers told 3NEWS they have some good leads as to who the driver is.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
