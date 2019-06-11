CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a man who has been missing since March of 2018.

According to police, 55-year-old George Encinia was reported missing by family members and has not had contact with them since March of last year. He stands about 5' 3", weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Encinia's whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.

