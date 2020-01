CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help to locate a man who has two outstanding warrants out of Nueces County for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sex abuse of a child - continuous.

21-year-old Tamija Furr is described to stand 5′ 07″, weighs approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate Furr, call police at 36-886-2600.

