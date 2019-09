CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help searching for a missing person.

48-year-old Ruben Galvan was reported missing by his family on Sunday. He is known to frequent the downtown area and may need medical assistance.

Galvan is described as a 48-year-old man who stands 5'5", weighs about 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Galvan's whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: