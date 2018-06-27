Corpus Christi police are asking the public for help finding a missing 53-year-old man with health issues. He hasn't been seen in five days and friends and family are worried.

"This is very unexpected for him to just disappear like this," Tamera Tucker said.

Tucker is worried sick over the disappearance of 53-year-old James "Jimmy" Summers.

"He was supposed to be at work on Sunday at 3:30. He didn't call in for work or show up," Tucker said. "The last time anybody has seen or heard from him has been Saturday."

Corpus Christi police are now on the lookout for Summers who, at times, suffers from disorientation and becomes confused. That is why his family and friends are concerned.

"The last message I got from him was Saturday around 12:30," Tucker said. "He said he was having a better day. He had plans that afternoon to meet up with a friend at five o'clock. I spoke to the friend and he said he never showed up or called."

Tucker said Summers' phone is off and so it can't be tracked.

If you have any information regarding Summers' whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

