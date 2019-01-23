CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department put out an alert Wednesday asking the public for help locating a missing man.

According to police, 41-year-old Richard Throop was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and has been reported missing.

Throop is described as standing 5'10" and weighing about 245 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, navy blue slacks and gray shoes.

If you have any information regarding Throop's whereabouts, please call the CCPD at 361-886-2600.