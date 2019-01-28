CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators are searching for suspects believed to have barged into a home with guns Sunday night on Niagara and Horne Street.

According to investigators, the suspects were wearing black bandanas and kicked open the front door to a residence. The intruders then pulled a gun at the owners and proceeded to ransack the place.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the break-in.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, please call the police at 361-886-2600.