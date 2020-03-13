CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who left the scene of an accident.

Officers responded to an accident around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ayers and Baldwin. Police said surveillance video confirmed that a motorcyclist was traveling west on Baldwin and had a green light when they were struck by a blue and silver Chrysler that was going east. The driver of the Chrysler and turned in front of the motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler then went north on Ayers and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run you are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2596.

