Corpus Christi police make arrest in Grizzley Dr. murder

17-year-old Eddie Quesada has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators said they have worked tirelessly to solve a recent murder on the 7900 block of Grizzley Dr. that happened on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 27, officers found two people injured by gunfire on Grizzley Dr., one reportedly shot in the head. Both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims, 17-year-old Michael Joseph Quintero, died from his wounds.

During the investigation, detectives with CCPD's Homicide/Robbery Unit identified and got an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Eddie Quesada.

Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force found Quesada and took him to the Corpus Christi Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives.

Quesada was later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting of the second person. Quesada was taken to the City Detention Center for processing.

Quesada is being held on a $1,150,000 bond. $1 million for the murder charge and $150,000 for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.



This is still an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has any additional information related to this Homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

