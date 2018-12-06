Corpus Christi Police Investigators would like help from the public Monday to locate a missing person.

28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva was reported missing on June 11, 2018, and was last seen by family members on June 04, 2018.

Yvonne is described to stand 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Villanueva, please call Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII