CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help identifying suspects believed to be involved in at least one aggravated robbery of a convenience store.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store Feb. 3, on the 800 block of 19th street for an Aggravated Robbery.

According to police, during the robbery, one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, while two other accomplices stood as lookouts and held the door open.

Police say the clerk complied with the demands, and the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The primary suspect is described as a young, Hispanic male, medium height, and weight and had curly hair.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the police at 361-886-2600.

