CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Officer Tommy Cabello was arrested Friday night.

3News confirmed with Robstown city officials that the 45-year-old was arrested on three felony warrants.

They include domestic violence and interfering with evidence.

On Saturday Cabello was released on a $150,000 bond.

This is not the first time he's been arrested, back in 2015 he was taken into custody for a family violence situation.

Cabello is also known as running for Robstown mayor in 2017.

