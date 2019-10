CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officer Christopher Simnacher was promoted from Senior Officer to Lieutenant during a special ceremony Friday at the Corpus Christi Police Department Headquarters.

Simnacher has been with the police department for nine years. The promotion means that he will be in charge of an entire shift of officers.

"It just fit. I went on a ride-along and had a blast and stayed with it since." Simnacher said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: