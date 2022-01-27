x
Corpus Christi police officer receives recognition after using belt as tourniquet to save a life

The individual was rushed to a hospital where they were able to recover from their injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department gave a special recognition to one of it's own after the officer saved a man's life at a home on Weber Road in November.

According to a post form CCPD, Lieutenant William Broyles found a person who had a critical injury and was losing blood fast. In a quick act, Broyles removed his own belt and applied a tourniquet to reduce blood loss. 

The department said this helped save the person's life. The individual was rushed to a hospital where they were able to recover from their injuries. And for that, Broyles was awarded the life saving ribbon.

