Corpus Christi Police Officers Association donates to children's cancer research

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association(CCPOA) presented a check for 2,200 to the Triumph Over Kids Cancer Organization(TOKC).

The TOKC matches donation dollars to go towards research, and to help end the fight against cancer in kids. According to the CCPOA the money was raised through their No Shave November initiative where 140 officers donated in order to wear their beard the month of November.

CCPOA President Scott Leeton said that the event had a dual purpose in letting officers keep their beards, and also give back to the community in a noble way.

"It was kind of a multi-prong thought process," Leeton said. "The officers got to do something they cant traditionally do, which is wear a beard. It was also an opportunity for us to work with the community and give back. It was a win win all around."

Leeton said that the organization also donated the No Shave November proceeds to two other organizations which were Brooks Blossom and First Friday. According to Leeton the No Shave November initiative was so successful CCPD has changed their policy and officers can now continue to wear their beard if it is kept groomed.

