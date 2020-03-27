CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several businesses in the Coastal Bend area have gone the extra mile to help local police officers during this time of need.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Officers’ Association, they have been in contact with multiple local business partners considering the current situation surrounding the community due to COVID-19.

"The Corpus Christi Police Officers’ Association is proud to announce that several local South Texas businesses have stepped up and gone above and beyond. NAPA Auto Parts has donated hundreds of boxes of rubber gloves to the Corpus Christi Police Officers’ Association so that the gloves can be distributed to individual police officers to protect them as they continue to serve our community," said R. Scott Leeton, President of CCPOA.

According to officers, the Desert Door Distillery has also donated several hundred individual-sized bottles of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to officers of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"As officers go about doing their job serving and protecting our community, it places them once again in harm’s way with the reality that the officers may become exposed to COVID-19," stated Leeton.

As front-line responders to this crisis, it is imperative that police officers remain healthy to respond to calls for service, officials say.

"Again, the Corpus Christi Police Officers’ Association is humbled and thankful for the outpour of support to our police officers," added Leeton.

