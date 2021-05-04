x
Two Corpus Christi police officers honored at the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Vigil

Credit: Corpus Christi Police Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On May 2, the late Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum's name was etched on the wall of honor at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Vigil, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced via Facebook.

On Jan. 31, McCollum died in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop along South Padre Island Drive. A vehicle, allegedly been driven by Brandon Portillo, crashed into several police units, which killed McCollum. 

Credit: CCPD

Senior Officer Charlie Williams was also honored at the event with a moment of silence as he lost his battle to COVID-19 in 2020. 

Credit: 3News

Every year, this event honors all fallen Texas Peace Officers and their surviving families.  

