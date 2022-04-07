Carjacking suspect shot by Corpus Christi officer after short chase, police say

Officials said the suspect pulled out what the officer believes to be a weapon, which is when the officer shot the suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot a person who pulled out what the officer believed to be a weapon after a short car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Just after midnight on July 4, an officer spotted a vehicle that was allegedly taken during an aggravated carjacking earlier in the evening, officials said. Officials said the car did not have a rear license plate, furthering suspicion the car was stolen. When an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver ran from the officer in the car and crashed near Corn Products Rd. and I-37, according to officials from the CCPD.

Three people, all confirmed to be 17-years-old, ran from the scene on foot, officials said. One of the suspects saw an officer and pulled out what the officer believed to be a weapon, which "forced the officer to discharge her service weapon, striking the suspect," a statement from CCPD said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital but is expected to be released soon, according to officials. The two other people from the car were also taken into custody and two handguns were found at the scene, officials said.

The car was confirmed to be the one stolen during the carjacking, which is an aggravated robbery charge, according to a statement from CCPD.

The Corpus Christi officer will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy, officials said.

Anyone who has further information about this incident is urged to call police at 886-2840. Anonymous tips can be provided at 888-TIPS or through the online reporting tool.

