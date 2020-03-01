CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the lookout for 46-year-old Sandra Cordova, a San Antonio woman who has been missing for 14 days.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has put out a welfare concern for Sandra Cordova. It's a request that occurs after someone unexpectedly stops getting in touch with their family and friends.

Relatives said it's unlike her to not call home and check in.

Cordova last spoke with her niece, Irene Astudillo, on Dec. 18. Cordova went to court on Dec. 19, was given time served, and was released at 7:26 p.m. that day. One of her nieces was waiting to pick her up, but never got the phone call.

"We're looking for her. We love her and we need her to come home," Astudillo said.

Cordova also goes by "Sandy," and on Friday her family will be putting flyers around the city to be on the lookout for her.

Cordova is 46 years old, stands five-foot four, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police.

