CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to an aggravated robbery involving a handgun in the 6000 block of Weber.

Police say the person came into the store, pointed the gun at several people, and stole money.

According to police, the suspect was wearing all black had a smaller frame, but it's unknown if it's male or female at this time.

Officers are working to see if there is surveillance video they can use in their investigation.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect is the same person who has been linked to other armed robberies in the area.

